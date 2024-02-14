Children from all over the world are abducted in REM Sleep and placed into clone versions of them in underground bases using advanced consciousness transfer technology. Children are abused and trafficked in those clones to wealthy individuals, politicians, celebrities and secret society members.

The Children are traumatized by rape, murder and other tortures which create a multiple personality disorder know as dissociative identity disorder (D.I.D.) in the child. The already split off personalities are further programmed with specific skills and used for black, unacknowledged special access programs.

Monarch alters. a system consists usually of 3-5 alters.

These personalities are specifically walled off from the daytime awareness/personality of the child by further traumatizing the child by using drugs like LSD, hypnosis and electroshock torture.

This is done by different groups which all use the classic monarch mind control system. All groups work in tandem and recognize each other of being of the same evil essence. These people have a parasitic infection of the mind which makes them seek depravity and evil acts.

They literally soak in the energy of tortured innocent children.

Genetic material is collected from children any way possible from which clones are made. In my experience, two ‘men in black’ clones came to my house took DNA samples, they put a low frequency chip into my nose and tried to mind-wipe the memory from my body.

men in black clones without essence / soul.

Dulce Underground Base

a Vril type 1 bodysnatcher, a young Vril type 3 and a old Vril type 3.

Children are also being fed to inter-dimensional ‘aliens’ by these secret societies in underground bases like the famous Dulce, New Mexico facility. these beings are what are called ‘Vril’ beings. REM sleep abducted children in clones and children from generational satanic families are being brought here to be used as food.

Here is Aug Tellez who i met at the Dulce underground base in clone’s about this situation:

Children are hung on the wall by their arms above their heads, then these beings come in and scare the children who will be brought to a point of extreme fear. The beings eat the adrenal glands of children who they have killed by ripping them in half. The blood is collected in little shower holes below the children. The blood infused with adrenaline is glowing pinkish. I can’t remember if I was using spiritual sight and saw the soul energy having been projected into the blood or just saw the glow with my clone's eyes.

a old vril type 3. they look exactly like the being in the movie ‘Pumpkinhead’.

I have personally seen children from all over the world in Dulce. Spanish, French, English and German children between the age of 9, 10 and 11 years old, in clones and original bodies being fed to these beings.

The secret societies say this is to hold off these beings so they don’t come out and attack humanity openly. On the other hand, it is to weaken the beings by making them comfortable while humans work to gain control. Spiritual technologies have been developed to mimic the same abilities which some of these very psychic beings have.

AI image of black robed illuminist with monarch mind-controlled children.

These technologies are used AGAINST humanity by the secrets societies to train the collective consciousness and individuals to strengthen humanity, by attacking it. These secret societies have advanced simulator tech, and they know if they did not attack humanity themselves and play the evil'side', humanity as a whole would not make it. They see themselves as a kind of buffer between humanity and these evil inter-dimensional beings.

Insectoids

There are psychic mantid like beings who are 7-8 feet tall, to whom children are being fed to in underground bases.

7 feet tall mantid being.

These beings have high enough awareness to be categorized as being 'psychic'. I have been eaten by one in Dulce in a clone and because of my high self-awareness and telepathic abilities, I could 'scan' it. I saw that it was very evil and held the intent to eat the whole of humanity. It noticed me scanning it and scanned me back getting into a loop of awareness about each other’s scanning!

Frog Shapeshifters

The military and Illuminists program psychic children and soldiers using monarch mind control to give them the ability to shape-shift into larger-than human frogs. These meta-human frog alters can eat insectoids. I ate one, and it died in my frog’s stomach acids. I had to talk to the atoms in my body to make them shape-shift and call up the holographic image of myself when shapeshifting back into human form. One of my limbs was cut off as a frog by my programmer and I had to heal it immediately, talking to my atoms again.

Lucifer

Children are sacrificed to Lucifer by raping and killing them; often, the blood of the murdered child is consumed. Lucifer is an extra-dimensional blue light'soul' collective inhabiting secret society members. The members are using rituals or heartless acts like raping and killing children to disconnect their consciousness from the spirit of God and have their heart area replaced with a luciferian essence.

spiritual sight of a Illuminist inhabited by a luciferian essence and a regular human with a soul/holy spirit given by god.

A awakened human is someone who has merged their conscious and subconscious mind into one larger being. One’s mind and heart become one and psychic abilities are available by using focused will.

a psychic human.

I have seen and experienced these things described above as a child. Consider yourself informed of this information. Ignoring it has spiritual implications for you.